FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,667 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $80.50.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
