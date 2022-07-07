FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,667 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

