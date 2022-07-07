FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

