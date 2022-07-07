Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.31

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.40. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 869,927 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOM shares. Cormark raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$545.97 million and a P/E ratio of -86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

