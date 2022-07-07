Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

FNV opened at C$171.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$158.27 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.36.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

