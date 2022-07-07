Frax Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $8.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,324,118 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

