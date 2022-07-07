Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,444 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.17.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 89.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.