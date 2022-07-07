Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,444 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.17.
FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 89.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontline by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
