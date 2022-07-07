Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,471 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

