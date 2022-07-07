Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after buying an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,286. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

