Fundamentun LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,366. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.