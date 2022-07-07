Fundamentun LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.91. 54,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,491,680 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

