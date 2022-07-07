Fundamentun LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of XT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

