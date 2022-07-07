Fundamentun LLC Purchases 3,826 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 79,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

