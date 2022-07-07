Fundamentun LLC Purchases 4,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,467,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after acquiring an additional 282,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 341,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223,268. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70.

