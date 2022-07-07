Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 225,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,721,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

