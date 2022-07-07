Fundamentun LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $221.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.