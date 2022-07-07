Fundamentun LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,615,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 65,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.