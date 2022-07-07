Furucombo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,635.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $851,478.43 and $66,635.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00578970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

