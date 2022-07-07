Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Approximately 7,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.
About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)
