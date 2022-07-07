Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Approximately 7,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of £11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

