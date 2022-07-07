FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.97 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.34.
In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
