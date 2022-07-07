Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$0.68 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

GAU stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,892. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

