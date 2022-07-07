GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $117.43

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.43, but opened at $128.70. GameStop shares last traded at $127.32, with a volume of 132,495 shares.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of -0.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

