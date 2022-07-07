GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $117.43

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.43, but opened at $128.70. GameStop shares last traded at $127.32, with a volume of 132,495 shares.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of -0.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
