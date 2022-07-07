General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.