Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 186474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85.

In other Generation Mining news, Director Kerry Knoll purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,246.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,740,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,804,889.96. Insiders have bought 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $35,907 over the last 90 days.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

