GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,375 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after purchasing an additional 918,417 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $18,936,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

NYSE:GFL opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.