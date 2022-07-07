GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.42. GH Research shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Get GH Research alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $585.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.