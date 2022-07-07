Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.57. 782,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,197,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 59.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

