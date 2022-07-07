Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $848,043.42 and approximately $2,004.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

