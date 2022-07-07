Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of ALTY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

