Global X Alternative Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000.

