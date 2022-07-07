Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.44% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

