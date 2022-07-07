Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 3,470,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,211,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.