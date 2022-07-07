Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.20. 29,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 80,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOC. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

