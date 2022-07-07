Glynn Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 339,180 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000. Xometry makes up about 1.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Xometry by 1,926.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xometry by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,003 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

