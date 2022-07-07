GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $5,246.81 and approximately $7,628.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.78 or 0.02552985 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00129462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033692 BTC.

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

