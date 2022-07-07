Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Rating) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. Approximately 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.49.
Golden Valley Mines Company Profile (CVE:GZZ)
