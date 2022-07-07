Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.29. 48,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 64,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSUS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.