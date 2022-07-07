Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lowered by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.81. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.73 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

