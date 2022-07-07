Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Down 1.6%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 43,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

