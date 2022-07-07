Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 13,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 37,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.87 million and a P/E ratio of -21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

