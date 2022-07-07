Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops One Day Volume of $204.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $573,579.96 and approximately $204.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 300,599,867 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

