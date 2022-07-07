Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.41

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $723.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 55.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

