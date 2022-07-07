Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.32) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
