Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Cut to GBX 272

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.48) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.40 ($4.29).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 280.80 ($3.40) on Monday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.12). The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,337.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($359.41).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

