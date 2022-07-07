Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 7,317 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

