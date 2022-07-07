Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $249,199,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Dover’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.