Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 20,707 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

