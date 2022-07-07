Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $108.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

