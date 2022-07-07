Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $504,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

