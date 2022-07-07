Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $977,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.