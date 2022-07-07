Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Shares of TLT opened at $114.77 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.