Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $114.77 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.